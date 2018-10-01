Three Wakefield Trinity players earn Dream Team selection

Have your say

A trio of Wakefield Trinity players have been included in the 2018 Betfred Super League Dream Team.

Centre Bill Tupou, winger Tom Johnstone and second-rower Matty Ashurst are the only Yorkshire representatives in the side which includes seven players from St Helens, two from Wigan Warriors and one from Catalans Dragons.

Castleford Tigers were snubbed despite finishing third in Super League.

There were no players selected from Huddersfield Giants, Hull, Leeds Rhinos or Hull KR.

The Dream Team, compiled from votes cast by members of the media, is: Ben Barba, Tommy Makinson (both St Helens), Bill Tupou (Wakefield Trinity), Mark Percival (St Helens), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield), Jonny Lomax, Danny Richardson, Luke Thompson, James Roby (all St Helens), Remi Casty (Catalans Dragons), John Bateman, (Wigan Warriors), Matty Ashurst (Wakefield Trinity), Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors).