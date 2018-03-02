Playing-it-safe Wakefield Trinity take a cash hit over game switch – but take loss in stride

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are hopeful of staging their postponed clash with Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon (3pm).

The teams were due to meet in front of the Sky TV cameras at Trinity’s Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, tonight, but the game was called off yesterday after consultations with the Rugby Football League.

Trinity chairman Michael Carter is confident the pitch will be playable in two days’ time, but admitted work needs to be done to ensure surrounding areas are safe for fans.

“There’s a layer of snow on the covers on the pitch,” he reported. “That is going to take some getting off and it’s also a question of where that snow goes.

“If we can get the game on, we probably won’t open the Western Terrace. We’ll dump the snow there and the North and East stands will be open, along with hospitality.”

Carter added: “Another thing is, there’s some high-speed winds coming and looking at the windchill factor, it was going to be minus 10 or 11 on Friday, which is ridiculous from a player and spectator point of view.

“It [calling the game off] is the sensible call at this stage.”

The chairman admitted access to and from the stadium remains an issue. He said: “We cleared the car park [on Wednesday], but overnight snow covered it again. There’s now ice under that. We’ve got to clear it again and get some rock salt down and hopefully we can get the game on on Sunday.

“Depending on how things go [tomorrow], we’ll either have an inspection late on Saturday or first thing Sunday to see how it is.

“We still might not be able to get it on [on Sunday], but Friday night was a complete no-go.”

Sky will switch their cameras to Hull’s home game against Warrington Wolves tonight and Sunday’s match, if it goes ahead, will not be televised.

“Financially we’ve lost out,” Carter admitted. “Because it was on Sky we would have got some money from that.

“Hull’s gain is our loss, but sometimes you have to make these decisions and safety is of primary importance.

“Three or four years ago that might have broken the club, but we are in a much better position now.”