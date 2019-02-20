Peter Smith: Resurgent Wakefield Trinity are arguably the top club of last three years

IF THERE was an award for the top Super League club of the last, say, three years who would win it?

Wigan would probably be favourites, having won the Grand Final twice in the past three seasons.

Chris Chester.

St Helens played some outstanding rugby last year when they topped the table.

Warrington Wolves have appeared in four major finals – losing them all – and been at the forefront of the development of the physical disabilities version of the game.

Challenge Cup holders Catalans Dragons are spearheading a revival of the sport in France and Hull ended their Wembley hoodoo with back-to-back victories there.

Castleford Tigers played some of the most thrilling attacking rugby the competition has seen when they won the league leaders’ shield two years ago and have become an established top-four side.

Wakefield are a model of how a failing club can be turned around by sensible management. Peter Smith

So there’s no shortage of contenders, but arguably the club which has made the most progress since the start of 2016 has won nothing, nor reached a major final.

Wakefield Trinity’s achievement has been going from the competition’s whipping boys, a club regarded as holding the competition back, to one which punches well above its weight and is now respected opposition for anyone in the division.

Trinity, then the Wildcats, finished bottom of Super League in 2015, 11 points adrift of 11th-placed Salford Red Devils. Having won their opening two Super League fixtures, they lost 20 of the next 21.

They were knocked out of the Challenge Cup at home by Championship side Leigh Centurions and came fourth in the Super-8s Qualifiers, losing to Sheffield Eagles in the process.

Wakefield Trinity chief executive Michael Carter.

Only a tense 24-16 win over Bradford Bulls in the Million Pound Game kept them in the top division. That seems like a long time ago.

Trinity were still bumping along at the bottom of the table when coach Brian Smith left the club at Easter, 2016, but since Chris Chester took over they have made remarkable progress. Wakefield finished eighth in the 2016 regular season and fifth in each of the past two years – so for the last three campaigns have been above the defending champions in the league table.

They have beaten all their top-flight rivals and reached a Challenge Cup semi-final.

Off the field, Chester and chief executive (formerly chairman) Michael Carter have put together a formidable squad which boasts exciting finishers in the backs and big, powerful pack.

Trinity are no longer a club who have to sell to survive and are able to attract talent of the quality of Aussie David Fifita, veteran half-back Danny Brough and respected prop Craig Kopczak, among other top recruits.

Having had to flog off so many of their leading players in the past, they were able to agree a new long-term contract with jewel in the crown Tom Johnstone last year.

Johnstone, a Trinity academy product, is the most thrilling try scorer in the game and was one of two Wakefield players to win a Test cap for England last year, alongside Reece Lyne. They had three in the 2018 Dream Team.

Sadly, Wakefield are still held back by their lack of top-class facilities. The will they, won’t they saga of a new stadium has been rumbling on for more than 20 years with a new base seemingly no nearer. Trinity lost a generation of fans during the first 15 years of this century, when they were regular strugglers. In 2015 their average Super League attendance was 4,103 – last year it was 5,056 – not an increase to reflect their improved results and performances.

Today, Trinity – looking for their first win of the year – play host to Catalans in what is set to be an intriguing contest. On a Thursday night, in front of the Sky TV cameras, Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, is unlikely to be packed out. Chester and Carter have created something worth supporting and Trinity boast some of the most passionate fans in the sport, but need more of them to continue their resurgence.

Even so Wakefield are a model of how a failing club can be turned around by sensible management. Everyone involved deserves great credit for that.