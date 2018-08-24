Max Jowitt facing fight to be No1 pick at Wakefield Trinity

YOUNG TALENT Max Jowitt has vowed not to give up his place as Wakefield Trinity’s full-back without a fight.

Last week’s 36-16 loss to St Helens was Jowitt’s fifth successive appearance and he has missed only three games since Scott Grix suffered a shoulder injury in May.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester.

Grix has been cleared to resume playing, but coach Chris Chester stuck with Jowitt against Saints and the player is keen to repay that faith.

“I am enjoying my rugby at the moment,” Jowitt said.

“I have learned a lot and I want to try and cement my spot for these years to come.

The 21-year-old, who signed a three-year contract in June, added: “It’s my job to try to keep my spot week-in, week-out and try to put a top performance in whenever I set foot on that field.

Scott Grix.

“That’s down to me working hard in training and taking that out on the pitch with me.”

Jowitt made his Super League debut in 2014 and enjoyed steady progress before what he admitted was a “disappointing” campaign last year.

“I played three games and I tried not to get my head down and sulk about it,” he said.

“You’ve got to have a good pre-season and hit the ground running.

“Fortunately for me Grixy got that injury so I had to step up. Now he’s back fit I need to fight for my spot for the rest of this year.”

Jowitt reckons the competition will be good for both players, saying: “It is good to learn off someone like Grixy.

“He has been around a bit and he is a top-quality player and he’s got a real good rugby head on his shoulders.

“Hopefully I can use some of his skills in my game.”

On a team level, Jowitt reckons Trinity can take positives from the defeat by Saints into their next game, at Huddersfield Giants on August 31.

Trinity trailed 16-0 at the break, but hit back in the second half, cutting the gap to four points at one stage.

They were within a converted try of Saints as late as the 70th minute, but two touchdowns sealed the points for the visitors.

“I thought we started the game really well,” Jowitt said.

“We spoke in the changing rooms about coming out of the blocks firing and I think we did that for the first 20/25 minutes.

“And then we conceded a couple of soft tries at the back end of the first half and I think that set the tone for the game.

“We struggled to get back into it after that, but we stood up and came out firing in that second half and we were unlucky not to get a win.

“We have tried to make our home ground a bit of a fortress so we’re not easy-beats like people might have thought a couple of years ago.

“Every team we come up against we give them a good run.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, we give them a good go.

“We’ve got a few days off now to freshen up and hopefully hit the ground running when we come back. We need to have a good couple of weeks leading into our next game.”