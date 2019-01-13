Johnstone’s hat-trick makes it a day to remember for Wakefield Trinity stalwart Kirmond

ENGLAND WINGER Tom Johnstone scored a hat-trick of tries and Danny Kirmond, in his testimonial game, also touched down and booted a conversion as Wakefield Trinity hit back to pip visitors Hull 30-24.

Trinity got off to a flying start when Kirmond crossed from a pass by Danny Brough, who also converted, after just two minutes.

But Danny Washbrook, the former Trinity forward who shared the testimonial game with Kirmond, got the visitors on the scoreboard soon afterwards with a try which he also improved.

Tries by Scott Taylor and Mickey Paea, both of which Jake Connor improved, gave Hull an 18-6 lead early in the second quarter before Johnstone scored his first after Brough and Jacob Miller had combined.

Brough added his second goal and two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes of the half, through Bill Tupou from Craig Huby’s pass before Matty Ashurst put Johnstone over, sent Trinity in with a 20-18 half-time lead.

Connor landed a touchline goal after Ratu Naulago went over for Hull’s fourth try soon after the interval and the visitors led until six minutes from time when Ryan Hampshire, who had been expected to miss the game due to a finger injury, crossed and Kirmond kicked the goal.

Johnstone’s hat-trick try completed the scoring a minute from time.

Trinity coach Chris Chester admitted: “I was a bit disappointed with the first 40 minutes.

“I thought there were some soft contacts, but the positives are we’ve won the game and we came back not once, but twice.

“There’s a lot to work on, we’re probably not where we thought we were.”