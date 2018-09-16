Huby was ‘sin-binned for tackling too hard’

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S Craig Huby revealed even opposition coach Steve McNamara was baffled by his sin-binning as things got fiery against Catalans Dragons.

The experienced prop was yellow-carded when the first of three melees broke out following one of his tackles during Friday’s 34-22 win over the French side.

But Huby was at a loss as to why the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup holders were so aggrieved.

“I thought that Micka Simon had led a bit with the elbow,” recalled the 32-year-old.

“I ripped the tackle and then, as I’ve gone to the floor, their lot came flying in.

“I didn’t really understand it and then when I watched it on the video on the bench the evidence is there that there wasn’t really anything in it.

“Steve Mac actually commented as I walked by him saying: ‘You’ve been sin-binned for tackling too hard!’

“It was a bit of a joke, really.”

Soon after Huby returned from his second-half sin-binning, there was also another flare-up that led to Simon and Trinity captain Jacob Miller being sent-off.

Wakefield had led 34-12 early in the second period after Tom Johnstone scored his hat-trick before the game erupted.

“In the first half we played some decent rugby,” said Huby, who heads back to his old club Castleford Tigers on Friday as Trinity look to secure fifth spot.

“But the second half was more grinding it out a little bit against a tough side like Catalans.

“Then obviously it got a bit scrappy really and we got drawn into a few niggles and that sort of thing and it probably hurt us more as we didn’t stay as composed.

“We stuck at it and stuck together, though.”

Meanwhile, in-form winger Johnstone hopes to be out for just “weeks not months” after it was confirmed he did not suffer another ACL injury on Friday.