First-choice Wakefield Trinity half-backs Jacob Miller and Danny Brough out for six weeks

WAKEFIELD TRINITY will be without both their first-choice half-backs over Easter and for up to six weeks.

Trinity are at home to Castleford Tigers in three days’ time and Leeds Rhinos on Easter Monday.

Wakefield Trinity's Danny Brough.

Danny Brough was set to undergo surgery tomorrow after suffering a broken thumb in last Friday’s win over Wigan Warriors and Jacob Miller sustained a knee injury in the same game.

“Broughy played 70 minutes with it,” Trinity coach Chris Chester confirmed.

“He did it in the first 10 minutes and toughed the game out and then had an x-ray.

“He will need that wiring and he will be missing for six weeks.”

Jacob Miller on the attack.

Of Miller, Chester confirmed: “He has done his MCL [medial collateral ligament], a grade two tear.

“He will be out for four to six weeks.”

Those were not Trinity’s only injuries, though the outlook for their three other casualties is brighter.

“Anthony England has had a scan,” Chester said.

“We thought he had done his meniscus [cartilage in a knee], but the scan has come back fairly positive.

“We are probably talking a couple of weeks , it is just deep bone bruising to the knee.”

Kyle Wood and Reece Lyne also failed to finish last Friday’s game.

Chester said: “They both have a chance of playing on Thursday, but it is an outside chance.

“The odds are not in our favour.”