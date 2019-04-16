David Fifita pens new deal to ‘give something back’ to Wakefield Trinity’s fans

IT IS the news all Wakefield Trinity fans have been waiting for – giant forward David Fifita is staying at the club.

The Australia-born Tongan international prop has signed a new three-year contract which will keep him at Trinity until the end of 2022. That ends fears he could leave Wakefield when his previous deal expired this autumn.

Wakefield Trinity chief, Michael Carter. PIC: JPIMedia

Fifita, 29, joined Trinity from Cronulla Sharks midway through 2016 and has become a cult hero among Wakefield supporters.

The current leader in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel voting, Fifita said: “It’s great to be here for another three years.

“I just couldn’t leave Wakefield. For what they’ve given me and what the fans have given me, I just want to give something back to them. My goal now is to bring a trophy to this club.”

He added: “The bond between the players is something I’ve never had with any other club. Everyone comes into one and we’re all one group. Whenever we get a new signing everyone just embraces the culture.

“It’s what I love about this club and I just can’t wait for the journey ahead.”

Trinity chief executive Michael Carter was equally delighted, describing Fifita’s new deal as “fantastic news for the club”.

He said: “It’s a real statement of intent of where we want to be. I’d say this is one of the biggest deals in the club’s history. Dave has been fantastic for us over the last few years.”