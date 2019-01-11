Danny Kirmond is looking forward to special day with Wakefield Trinity

THIS WEEKEND’S testimonial game may not be the beginning of the end for Wakefield Trinity stalwart Danny Kirmond.

Trinity will play host to Hull on Sunday in a joint-benefit for Kirmond and FC’s former Wakefield player Danny Washbrook.

Kirmond, who made his debut for Trinity in 2010 on loan from Huddersfield Giants and returned two years later on a permanent move, has scored 41 tries in 142 top-flight appearances with Wakefield. Captain from 2012 until last year, he is out of contract at the end of this season, but has yet to make a decision on his future beyond that.

“I signed a one-year deal last year and I am just enjoying myself really,” stressed the 33-year-old second-rower whose career began as a winger with Featherstone Rovers in 2005.

“It is one of those things that will look after itself. Last year I got a little bit bogged down and a little bit stressed by it all, I just said to my wife that I am not going to go on too long if my body is not right. But, at the same time, I am not going to retire too soon either because the worst thing you can do is retire and then think a couple of years down the line, ‘why did I do that’?

“You can never get these years back and I am just going to enjoy myself. Hopefully it will all look after itself and that I can stay injury-free and I believe if I stay injury-free I am good enough to warrant a place in a Super League team.”

Sunday will be an emotional afternoon for Kirmond. He said: “I am really excited about it, there has been a really good build up.

“It is going to be a really proud day. I was quite surprised to get a game and to be sharing it with Washy who was a really good team-mate and a really good friend. It is going to be a special day and one I am really looking forward to.”

Other clubs, led by Salford Red Devils, have chased Kirmond during his time at Wakefield, but he insisted it where he has always felt he belongs.

He said: “I knew when I first came here I really liked the place and I only lived two minutes up the road, so it was a really good move for me. When I got the captaincy I always wanted to stay here and finish here, I never wanted to be a player who moved around from club to club all the time.”

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Reflecting on the highs and lows of the past seven seasons, he admitted: “There has been a lot of both.

“Obviously the season when we ended up the Million Pound Game was a real low point, but the Million Pound Game itself was probably one of the highs even though it was such a desperate game to be involved in.

“To come through that was a real turning point. Other highs would be the people I have met here. The way everyone has come into this club and really worked hard, I think every player, from the start and now with the squad we have this year, has really added something.

“That goes back to the first year when there was 20 of us and no one really gave us a chance. Those two years really stick out for me, as well as the last couple.”