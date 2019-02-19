Catalans Drgaons test is one Wakefield Trinity can pass, insists Chris Chester

COACH CHRIS Chester is confident injury-hit Wakefield Trinity can break their Betfred Super League duck against visitors Catalans Dragons tomorrow.

Trinity are without a point after defeats by London Broncos and St Helens, but Chester saw enough in their most recent match to believe they aren’t far away, despite mounting fitness concerns.

They have quite a few big blokes - just like we have - and they will test our physicality. We just have to make sure we front up, like we did last week. Chris Chester

“We showed plenty of energy against Saints and, for a large part of that game, that we can match it with anybody,” Chester said. “With a bit of a bounce of the ball or a bit of luck we could have got a result, but we’re looking forward to Catalans and hopefully getting our first two points.”

Catalans lost at Castleford Tigers in round one before a home victory over Huddersfield Giants.

“They are very direct and I don’t think they’ve changed a great deal from how they played last year,” added Chester. “They have high completions, kick the ball well and just try and put big blokes on little blokes as much as they can. They have quite a few big blokes - just like we have - and they will test our physicality. We just have to make sure we front up, like we did last week.”

Danny Kirmond has failed to recover from the biceps injury he suffered against St Helens and drops out from Trinity’s initial 19.

Craig Huby (dislocated shoulder) is also sidelined, but James Batchelor returns after injury and Keegan Hirst comes into contention.