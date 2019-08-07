Wakefield Trinity wrap up two summer signings in space of only five hours

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have brought in two new faces to help in their battle against relegation.

In the space of five hours yesterday Trinity confirmed the arrival of Wigan Warriors full-back/winger Morgan Escare and Hull prop Chris Green, both on loan until the end of the season.

Morgan Escare in tryscoring action for Wigan against London Broncos earlier this season. PIC: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Escare is expected to make his debut in Sunday’s home game against Hull, but Green will not be allowed to play in that fixture.

A Grand Final winner with Wigan last season, Escare, 27, has played only six times this year.

“I’m looking forward to getting some game time and helping Wakefield in the last five games,” he said following his move to West Yorkshire.

“I’ve not played much this season at Wigan and I feel fresh and ready to go for Trinity.

Wakefield Trinity coach, Chris Chester. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“Hopefully I get the chance this week to run out in front of the Trinity fans and give my all for the team.”

Escare will be eligible to face Wigan in Trinity’s home game on September 1.

Green, 29, has made 13 appearances for Hull this season and was one of their starting front-rowers against Wigan last week.

“The move happened pretty quickly and I’m looking forward to getting out on the pitch for Trinity,” Green said.

Potential Wakefield Trinity target, Salford Red Devils' Josh Wood. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I just want to help as much as I can between now and the end of the season and hopefully the lads can finish the season well. I’d like to thank Hull FC for allowing me this opportunity to get some game time and now I can’t wait to get into training at Wakefield.”

Trinity coach Chris Chester believes both players will strengthen his side for the final two months of the campaign. He said: “Morgan will add plenty of competition across the backline and inject some energy and pace into the squad. Chris strengthens the pack as we enter a crucial part of the season and gives us competition in the middle.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Trinity are set to recruit hooker Josh Wood from Salford Red Devils on a two-year contract beginning next season. Wigan-born Wood, 23, made his debut for Salford four years ago, but has played only four times this term. Super League’s transfer window closes on Friday.