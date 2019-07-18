Wakefield Trinity winger Ben Jones-Bishop smarting after run of bad results

Wakefield Trinity need to be “clinical and smart” and play for 80 minutes rather than 60 to gain two vital points at Wigan Warriors tonight, winger Ben Jones-Bishop says.

Trinity have won only one of their last eight league games and were beaten 36-16 at home by Castleford Tigers last week.

Wakefield Trinity winger, Ben Jones-Bishop. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“It is tough at the minute,” admitted the Leeds-born Jamaican international.

“With seven games to go every game is a big game and it’s about clawing two points somehow.”

He stressed: “I thought last week we were pretty good for 60 minutes and probably got taught a lesson on being clinical.

“They took their chances well and we didn’t.

“We are working hard, but that’s a given.

“At times you need to work smart and if we can put an 80 minute performance together I am sure points aren’t far away.”

Wakefield, in eighth spot, are a similar distance off both fifth-placed Wigan and London Broncos at the bottom of the table and their season could still go either way.

“It’s crazy,” Jones-Bishop said. “A couple of losses and you’re looking behind you, a couple of wins and you’re looking at the top-five.

“Obviously we are looking over our shoulder a bit, but ultimately if we concentrate on ourselves and we pick up the points we need to pick up, it’s in our hands.

“We are a bit low on confidence at the minute, but we believe in our ability and we’ve shown in the past what we are capable of.

“It just takes one game. I think the feeling is if we get that one win things will look a bit more rosy and we’ll kick on.”

Wigan are also aiming to bounce back, after a 32-10 defeat at St Helens last Friday.

They were struggling near the foot of the table two months ago, but have climbed into the play-offs places and Jones-Bishop observed: “They have been on a good run, apart from last week.

“We know it is a tough place to go and get a result, but we will go out there and give it our best. On our day we know we are capable of beating any team in the comp’, but it is making sure it is our day.

“It is a big task, a big challenge, but we will go there and try and get those two points.”