Chester blasted his side after they slumped to a 22-18 defeat at Huddersfield Giants two days ago, having led 18-0 inside the opening 15 minutes.

“We are just not good enough as a team,” was Chester’s reaction to a horror show over the final 65 minutes, when Wakefield conceded five tries without reply.

But Trinity - who are on a five-game losing run in Betfred Super League - have already confirmed the signing of Giants stand-off Lee Gaskell for next season and other deals have been completed, but not announced.

“We lack some real quality and we knew that at the start of the year,” Chester said.

“We need some quality into the squad and I think the guys we’ve signed are quality and will make a big difference.”

Chester admitted Trinity are trailing behind other clubs in terms of the playing budget and need to “spend more money”.

But he insisted: “That not an excuse for our performance.

“We lack quality in key positions and we’ve got too many guys that are really struggling with the pace of the game.”