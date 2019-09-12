Wakefield Trinity v London Broncos: Chris Chester in upbeat mood for ‘cup final’

BOSS CHRIS Chester is “really confident” Wakefield Trinity will handle the pressure of tomorrow’s relegation battle with London Broncos.

A win would make Trinity safe, but they could go bottom of the table for the first time this season – and drop out of Betfred Super League – if they lose and other results go against them.

Wakefield's Ryan Atkins.

It is the fifth time Trinity have faced relegation going into the last Super League round.

They won their final fixture to avoid the drop in 2001, 2002 and 2006 and beat Bradford Bulls in the Million Pound Game four years ago.

The bottom four are level on points but Trinity’s better for and against means they could lose and still survive as long as either Hull KR lose at Salford Red Devils or Huddersfield Giants are beaten by visitors Catalans Dragons.

All three matches in the relegation battle kick off at the same time, but Chester stressed: “I am not worried about what others do.”

Wakefield's Lee Kershaw.

He pledged: “I certainly won’t be listening [to score updates from elsewhere]. I learned my lesson last week when we were all sat there listening to the Hull KR and London result after our game had finished.

“It is in our hands, we have got to win and we have got a good opportunity to do that, at home in front of our own fans. It is a cup final, it is huge for the club.”

London have the poorest points difference and must win to stay up. Chester added: “It is like the Million Pound Game all over again from 2015. There’s all sorts of things can happen. We’ve seen that over the last couple of weeks when things haven’t quite gone for us.

“We can’t be relying on other teams to lose; we have got to make sure we get the result.”

Though Trinity have lost twice to London this year, both away, and won only two of their last 14 league matches, Chester is upbeat about his team’s form.

“In the last two weeks we have played Wigan and Warrington, two of the top-three and more than matched them,” he recalled.

“I am confident, if we put that kind of effort in again, we are good enough to beat a spirited London side.”

Most of tomorrow’s crowd will be supporting Wakefield and Chester reckons they can play a part in Trinity’s survival.

“We need our fans to make it as intimidating as they possibly can,” he said. “I am looking forward to it, to be honest.

“I came away from Warrington feeling really positive; I thought we did a really good job without actually getting the result. Having watched our past couple of games against London, we are a totally different team now.

“We know how important the game is and, fingers crossed, we can get the job done.”

Ryan Atkins, signed from Warrington, could make his second Trinity debut and Lee Kershaw is also in contention, along with the 17 on duty last week. London select from the players who won at Hull KR seven days ago, plus Will Lovell and Olsi Krasniqi.

Wakefield Trinity: from Arundel, Atkins, Brough, Crowther, Escare, Green, Gwaze, Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tangata, Tanginoa, Wood.

London Broncos: from Abdull, Armitage, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fozard, Gee, Hindmarsh, Kear, Krasniqi, Lamb, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pitts, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.