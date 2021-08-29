Trinity forward Matty Ashurst's season seems to be over. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Ashurst suffered damage to a lower leg in Trinity’s win at Hull KR last Thursday.

Caretaker-coach Willie Poching revealed: “We don’t know the full extent, but we know it’s pretty bad and it’s looking likely he will miss the rest of the season.

“He has got more scans and has to see a specialist, but he is a big loss for us.”

Jack Broadbent could return for Rhinos. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The good news for Trinity is centre Reece Lyne’s return from injury for tomorrow's (Monday's) derby at home to Leeds Rhinos.

Hooker Harry Bowes has been recalled to the initial squad, while three-quarter Joe Arundel and forwards Tinirau Arona and Brad Walker retain their place after not being selected three days ago.

Leeds coach Richard Agar will select from the 21 players named ahead of last Wednesday's victory at Wigan Warriors.

Stand-off Callum McLelland could return after illness and outside-back Jack Broadbent - who has not played since suffering an ankle injury in early July - is also in contention, along with forwards Sam Walters and Jarrod O’Connor.

Pack star Zane Tetevano has received a three-game penalty notice after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with a grade C reckless high tackle on Wigan’s John Bateman, but - because of the bank holiday weekend - the ban does not come into effect until after today’s fixture.

It will be Joe Westerman’s 300th Super League appearance and Trinity teammate Liam Kay is on 199 career games.

Leeds’ Richie Myler needs one appearance to reach 350 for his career and Ash Handley’s next game will be his 150th.

Wakefield Trinity: from Johnstone, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, K Wood, Arona, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Senior, Crowther, Arundel, B Walker, Aydin, Kershaw, Hampshire, Bowes.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Newman, Handley, Lui, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, C Smith, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, Walters, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor, Broadbent, Gannon.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Monday, 3pm.