Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: Bitter-sweet return to the game for winger Mason Caton-Brown

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are capable of “blowing teams away” if they fix up the areas that let them down against Castleford Tigers four days ago, winger Mason Caton-Brown reckons.

Trinity play host to Leeds Rhinos today aiming to get back to winning ways after a 28-26 defeat in their opening Easter derby.

They trailed 22-0 early on and by 20 points going into the final quarter, but a stunning late rally almost snatched the points.

It was Caton-Brown’s first game for Trinity since he left the club to join Toronto Wolfpack midway through last season.

With Tom Johnstone ruled out for the rest of this year, he was re-signed to add finishing power to the backline and did that with two tries.

“It was bitter sweet,” he admitted. “It was good to be back playing, but we didn’t get the win. We move on to the next game now, onwards and upwards.”

He insisted: “We are still confident going into the Leeds game and we’ll try and get a good performance and the two points there.

“We let ourselves down in the first half, but showed what we can do in the second. We’ll fix up the problems from the first half and get it right against Leeds. We just need to fix up that start and then we will blow teams away, I think.”

Caton-Brown had been playing rugby union sevens after leaving Toronto in the off-season and admitted he was surprised by how well he adapted back to Betfred Super League.

He said: “I thought I’d be struggling fitness-wise, but I wasn’t too bad.

“There are things I need to fix up, but I’ll do that in training. I really like it here, the players and the staff. I really enjoy it, there’s a good bond between everyone and it is good to be back.”