Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: All you need to know about the West Yorkshire derby

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash between Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos, Peter Smith brings you all need to know about the West Yorkshire derby.

Competition: Betfred Super League round 12.

Leeds Rhinos' Brad Dwyer.

Where and when?: Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, tomorrow, kick-off 3pm.

Trinity’s star man: It will be big Dave Fifita if he plays. The prop, leader of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel voting before Easter, has been named in Trinity’s squad despite a calf injury. He’s tough to hold and capable of playing big minutes.

Key battle: With Tyler Randell on the casualty list, Kyle Wood has been in outstanding form playing 80 minutes at hooker for Trinity. Leeds’ equally dynamic Brad Dwyer was man of the match against Huddersfield on Good Friday and is playing the best rugby of his career.

Previous meeting: March 1, 2019. Betfred Super League round four. Leeds Rhinos 18 (Tries: Handley 2, T Briscoe 2 Goal: Lolohea), Wakefield Trinity 35 (Tries: Johnstone 3, Wood, Miller, Brough. Goals: Brough 5, drop goal Brough). Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 13,148.

Wakefield's Kyle Wood with David Fifita.

Peter Smith’s verdict: A lot will depend on how the teams recover from last week. Trinity have had an extra day, but are missing more influential players. For Leeds it is all about backing-up last Friday’s performance and if they do that they are capable of completing back-to-back Super League wins.