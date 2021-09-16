Trinity could climb to ninth in Betfred Super League, depending on Huddersfield Giants' result against Leigh Centurions on Sunday and Poching said: “If we can get a win it could give some positivity to the season and how it has been.”

He insisted: “The guys are trying to focus on finishing as strongly as possible.

“At the start of the season we were almost in that relegation fight for a little while and we ended up winning three games in a row which alleviated some of that pressure.

Joe Westerman could return to Trinity's side for a farewell performance. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“At the back end of the season we’ve strung a few wins together, just a little bit too late, but if we can do a little bit better next year we will give ourselves a fighting chance and put ourselves in the play-off mix, rather than fighting at the other end.”

Reflecting on this season, Poching - who is waiting to hear if he will be appointed as head coach - described it as “stop-start”.

He said: “We were like everybody else, we had a stretch when we had a lot of injuries and we’ve still got some of that now.

“It’s been a funny season in comparison to what we’re used to and hopefully 2022 will be when we get back to normal.”

Trinity are without winger Lee Kershaw who suffered an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in last Sunday’s loss to Leigh and will be sidelined for around nine months.

Joe Westerman could return for his final game as a Trinity player before joining Castleford Tigers and Jay Pitts, Josh Wood, Yusuf Aydin and Harry Bowes are also in contention for a call up.

Marc Sneyd drops out of Hull’s squad because of injury and outside-back Marcus Walker has been drafted in.

Meanwhile Trinity have confirmed they have agreed a “nominal compensation fee” after Catalans Dragons centre Samisoni Langi backed out of a deal to join the club next year.

Langi - who has apologised to Trinity - said: “My heart just wasn’t in it to make the move right now and I wouldn’t have been able to give my all.”

Wakefield Trinity: from Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, K Wood, Arona, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Crowther, Arundel, J Wood, B Walker, Aydin, Hampshire, Bowes.

Hull: from Connor, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Fonua, Satae, Savelioi, Ma’u, Sao, Johnstone, Lane, Fash, McNamara, Bowden, Wynne, Scott, Ferreira, Vulikijapani, Shaul, Burrell, M Walker, Hookem.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).