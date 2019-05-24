Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons: We need to right some wrongs says Chris Chester

WAKEFIELD TRINITY want to set the record straight when they open the Dacia Magic Weekend against Catalans Dragons at Anfield tomorrow.

Trinity’s Betfred Super League top-five hopes were dented by a shock 42-34 defeat at bottom club London Broncos last week and coach Chris Chester stressed: “It is important we get some kind of response.”

Kelepi Tanginoa.

Trinity trail fifth-placed Castleford Tigers – who take on leaders St Helens in Sunday’s final game – only on points difference and Chester said: “We were sitting pretty in third on Friday night and we dropped to sixth 24 hours later.

“I don’t think anyone was getting carried away when we were third and we’re not getting carried away now, but it was a disappointing result and we were disappointed with the way we performed.

“It [tomorrow] is a good game to try and put a few wrongs right.”

Chester described last weekend as a “carbon copy” of Trinity’s defeat at London in round one.

Wakefield's Matty Ashurst.

“We were out-muscled and out-enthused,” he said.

“It was our physicality we were disappointed with and we are probably coming up against the biggest team in the competition this week.

“They only have one way of playing and that is really direct.

“They have hit a bit of form, similar to this time last year when they went on and won the Challenge Cup.

“We’ve played them once already and we are expecting another physical game.

“It is certainly a good game to play after a disappointing loss.”

Australian forward Kelepi Tanginoa is poised to make his Trinity debut, less than a week after arriving from Manly Sea Eagles.

“He will play,” Chester confirmed.

“It is good to bring him in mid-season.

“He’s a player I tried signing two years ago when he was at Parramatta and I know he has had limited opportunities at Manly but he comes with a really good reputation.

“I speak to Michael Monaghan [the former Trinity assistant-coach who is now on the backroom staff at Manly] quite regularly and he has nothing but good things to say about him.

“Two top-four teams were after him so for us to get his signature is massive for the club.”

Matty Ashurst and Anthony England are available after injury and Max Jowitt is also vying for a recall.

Jordan Crowther and Justin Horo – who left the club this week – drop out from the team beaten at London. Key duo Greg Bird and Michael McIlorum are missing from Catalans’ squad following last Saturday’s win over Wigan Warriors in Barcelona, with Matty Smith, Benjamin Jullien, Alrix Da Costa and Lambert Belmas coming into contention.

Wakefield Trinity: from Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Reynolds, Sa’u, Tanginoa, Wood.

Catalans Dragons: from Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Belmas, Baitieri, Yaha, Kasiano.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Leigh).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 2pm.