Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers: Trinity players told to ‘muscle up’ for derby date with Cas

Wakefield Trinity have been ordered to muscle up in tomorrow’s derby at home to Castleford Tigers.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester.

A 44-10 defeat at Catalans Dragons last week dragged Trinity back into the relegation dogfight and coach Chris Chester says it is time for their big men to regain the form they showed earlier in the year when Wakefield soared as high as third in Betfred Super League.

“It is worrying we got out-muscled and out-fought,” Chester said of the reverse five days ago.

“They were a lot more physical than we were and it is disappointing how we go from the performance we had the week before against Huddersfield to the one against Catalans.

Danny Brough.

“We need a response this week, we are only two points behind Cas and it is an important game. We definitely need to bounce back.”

Wakefield are on a 12-game losing run against Tigers stretching back to February, 2015.

“We haven’t beaten them since I’ve been at the club and it would be a nice time to start,” Chester said.

“The closest was when we lost by a drop goal a couple of years ago, when we got into a good lead and threw it away, but we are looking forward to it.

“The players won’t need any words from me to motivate them, they know the importance of the game.”

Castleford have also been inconsistent this year and Chester reckons injuries are at the root of the rivals’ up-and-down form.

He noted: “Between both sides I think we could put a good team out of players who are sitting on the sidelines.

“It has certainly been challenging times.”

Max Jowitt, Mason Caton-Brown, James Batchelor and Anthony England could all return for Trinity, but David Fifita is sidelined by a foot injury and Titus Gwaze steps down.

Chester is hopeful Danny Brough will play, despite suffering a pectoral muscle injury in France.

Brough needs three points to pass Paul Deacon’s total and become the second-highest scorer, behind Kevin Sinfield, in Super League’s history.

He began the year in fourth place and has already overtaken Andy Farrell to go third.

He has also risen from fourth to second, passing Farrell and Deacon, in the competition’s list of leading goal kickers.