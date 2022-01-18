The scheme will help players aged 16-19 bridge the gap between the community game and the women’s elite competition.

Girls nominated or selected for the academy will have an opportunity to develop within a Super League club environment and to train and play with Trinity.

Trinity say they will work closely with community clubs in their area to ensure young female athletes can “develop their technical, tactical, physical and mental skills to allow them to progress systematically over a sustained period”.

Trinity's Aimee-Leigh Wood, centre of picture, in Women's Super League action against Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Wakefield Trinity.

Trinity’s head of women’s rugby James Stephenson said: “I am really pleased we are finally able to get the ladies’ academy up and running.

“We did initially look to launch this programme early in 2021, but with the restrictions in place during the pandemic we had to put it on hold.

“We are looking forward to working with our community clubs and identifying players, along with offering substantial support to our community coaches and teams.”

He added: “We hope to help further contribute towards the growth and development of women’s rugby league, especially with the World Cup on the horizon at the back end of this year.”