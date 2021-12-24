Wakefield Trinity squad named for Boxing Day Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge at Leeds Rhinos
Wakefield Trinity coach Wilie Poching has named an inexperienced lineup for the Boxing Day Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge at Leeds Rhinos.
New signings Corey Hall, Lee Gaskell, Sid Adebiyi, Liam Hood and Jai Whitbread will all feature, alongside trialists John Davetanivalu and Thomas Minns.
Hall joined Trinity from Rhinos last month and Hood and Minns are both ex-Leeds players.
Youngsters Charlie Abraham, Robbie Butterworth, Oliver Farrar and Kobe Poching, son of the club’s coach, are also included after being named in Trinity’s reserves squad for 2022.
Jordan Crowther will captain the team.
Poching said: “The lads, as you’d expect, are really excited to get playing again.
“We are excited to see them play and do what they do best.
“The young lads, especially, are excited to get in front of a crowd and be on the pitch at Headingley and it will be something for them to remember.
“That in itself really gets me buzzing.”
Wakefield Trinity’s squad is: Charlie Abraham, Sid Adebiyi, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Yusuf Aydin, Eddie Batte, Harry Bowes, Robbie Butterworth, Jordan Crowther, John Davetanivalu, Oliver Farrar, Lee Gaskell, Corey Hall, Liam Hood, Liam Kay, Thomas Minns, Lewis Murphy, Kobe Poching, Isaac Shaw, Kelepi Tanginoa, Brad Walker, Jai Whitbread.