Wakefield Trinity sign forward Chris Green on loan from Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity have signed Hull FC prop-forward Chris Green on loan until the end of the season.

The deal was announced on Tuesday, hours after Trinity confirmed Wigan Warriors full-back Morgan Escare's arrival on a similar arrangement.

Green, 29, made his Super League debut for Hull in 2012 and has played 13 times for them this season, including last Thursday's defeat by Wigan when he was one of their starting front-rowers.

“The move happened pretty quickly and I'm looking forward to getting out on the pitch for Trinity," said Green who will not be allowed to play in Sunday's home fixture against Hull.

"I just want to help as much as I can between now and the end of the season and hopefully the lads can finish the season well.

“I'd like to thank Hull FC for allowing me this opportunity to get some game time and now I can't wait to get into training at Wakefield."

Trinity coach Chris Chester described Green's addition to the squad as a "big boost".

He said: "“He strengthens the pack as we enter a crucial part of the season and gives us competition in the middle.

"I'd like to thank Hull FC for allowing this deal to happen."

Super League's transfer window closes on Friday.