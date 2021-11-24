The 23-year-old made 30 NRL appearances over four seasons at Gold Coast Titans and had a brief spell with Leigh Centurions in Betfred Super League this year.

He is already in pre-season with Trinity and said: “It has been unreal so far, the lads have been very welcoming and I’m enjoying being in training.

“My time at Leigh has given me an insight into what I can expect playing in Super League and I’m really looking forward to it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jai Whitbread, left, in action for Gold Coast Titans. Picture by Getty Images.

"It’s a high-paced game, there are plenty of offloads and the ball is always in play.

"It’s a really enjoyable brand of footy to play and watch, so I’m just ready to get ripped in now and can’t wait for it.”

Coach Willie Poching believes Whitbread is ideally suited to the type of rugby Trinity want to play in 2022.

“It’s not often you get someone of Jai’s NRL experience and age on our doorstep," Poching said.

Jai Whitbread. Picture by Getty Images.

“When the chance came to meet and speak to him, I was taken by his demeanour, size and his will to keep developing and have a big impact on our team and club.

"He is a good young man, who as a player has a great skill set for a big fella.

"He will complement and enhance the style we want to implement next season.”

Meanwhile, Trinity’s community foundation will be collecting selection boxes for local children and helping St Catherine’s Church deliver food parcels over Christmas.

Collection points for food donations and selection boxes will be set up at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue and the club shop in Wakefield’s Ridings Centre.

Foundation head Mark Brennan, said: “As a club and foundation it is important we support our local community and what better way to do this than working with a local food bank to provide support for the vulnerable at Christmas time?

“We are hoping our supporters will get involved and support us in any way they can. I want the foundation to be at the heart of the community and we will look to build on this going into 2022.”