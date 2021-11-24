Wakefield Trinity sign Australian forward Jai Whitbread: Prop has played for Gold Coast Titans and Leigh Centurions
Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of Australian front-rower Jai Whitbread.
The 23-year-old made 30 NRL appearances over four seasons at Gold Coast Titans and had a brief spell with Leigh Centurions in Betfred Super League this year.
He is already in pre-season with Trinity and said: “It has been unreal so far, the lads have been very welcoming and I’m enjoying being in training.
“My time at Leigh has given me an insight into what I can expect playing in Super League and I’m really looking forward to it.
"It’s a high-paced game, there are plenty of offloads and the ball is always in play.
"It’s a really enjoyable brand of footy to play and watch, so I’m just ready to get ripped in now and can’t wait for it.”
Coach Willie Poching believes Whitbread is ideally suited to the type of rugby Trinity want to play in 2022.
“It’s not often you get someone of Jai’s NRL experience and age on our doorstep," Poching said.
“When the chance came to meet and speak to him, I was taken by his demeanour, size and his will to keep developing and have a big impact on our team and club.
"He is a good young man, who as a player has a great skill set for a big fella.
"He will complement and enhance the style we want to implement next season.”
Meanwhile, Trinity’s community foundation will be collecting selection boxes for local children and helping St Catherine’s Church deliver food parcels over Christmas.
Collection points for food donations and selection boxes will be set up at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue and the club shop in Wakefield’s Ridings Centre.
Foundation head Mark Brennan, said: “As a club and foundation it is important we support our local community and what better way to do this than working with a local food bank to provide support for the vulnerable at Christmas time?
“We are hoping our supporters will get involved and support us in any way they can. I want the foundation to be at the heart of the community and we will look to build on this going into 2022.”
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.