Wakefield Trinity sack coach Willie Poching

Poching took charge in August last year after Chris Chester was dismissed and Cummins joined the staff three months later.

Trinity were bottom of Betfred Super League in July, but won five of their last seven games to finish 10th, 10 points clear of relegated Toulouse Olympique.

In a brief statement ion the club’s website, chairman John Minards said: “When we appointed Willie as head coach, the nature of the arrangement was that we would review the position in 12 months’ time.

Trinity's sacked coaching duo Willie Poching, right, with Francis Cummins, left. Picture by Tony Johnson.

"Having reached the end of the 2022 playing season and secured our Super League status, the board have carefully considered all aspects of the past 12 months and decided that we need a change in our coaching set up as we move forward.

"These decisions are never easy and this one is particularly difficult given the tremendous effort, passion and energy Willie and Franny have both brought to the club.

"Willie Poching will always be a legend at Wakefield Trinity and I am personally very grateful for the way he has conducted himself in sometimes very difficult circumstances.

"Both he and Franny leave with our very best wishes for the future.”