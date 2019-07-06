Wakefield Trinity’s top-five tilt is back on the agenda, says Kyle Wood

Wakefield Trinity have dragged themselves out of one battle and into another.

Wakefield's Joe Arundel makes a break from Salford's Joey Lussick and Kris Welham.

But hooker Kyle Wood knows things can quickly change and admits they need to turn one win into a run of them.

Wakefield’s five-match losing streak in Betfred Super League ended when they crushed Huddersfield Giants 36-10 eight days ago, easing their relegation fears and boosting hopes of a top-five finish.

Trinity take on another struggling side, Catalans Dragons, in Perpignan today and Wood reckons it is all about building some momentum as the business end of the season approaches.

“It has been turning, we have been training well the last couple of weeks,” Wood said.

“It has been coming, that win.

“We have stuck together, we enjoyed it and at the back end of the game we got a few points.

“That has lifted the spirits leading into the back end of the season.

“The league this year is really tight and a couple more wins and we are back in the five.

“We have just got to keep that kind of performance week-in, week-out.

“We are definitely looking up the table, we want to be in that top-five and if we string a few wins together we are back in that mix.”

Catalans this season have not been the force they once were in the south of France, but Perpignan in summer is still a difficult place to play – and they beat Trinity at the Magic Weekend in May.

Wood said: “It will be tough, but we have just got to do that effort and desire for each other.

“To keep Huddersfield to nil in the second half was an awesome effort.

“Our D [defence] against Salford got questioned and I think over the last couple of weeks we’ve really rectified that.

“We really turned the screw in the second half last week and that got us some of those tries, through our good defence.”

Centre Joe Arundel has been named in Trinity’s initial squad for the first time since suffering a pectoral muscle injury against Castleford Tigers at Easter.

Several key players remain on the sidelines, but Wood noted: “We are starting to get a few people back now and starting to click into gear a little bit.

“We are beginning to get the players we need on the pitch and that is going to be massive for us going forward.”

Winger Lee Kershaw is also back in contention and Keegan Hirst retains his place in the initial squad, after not playing last week.

Mason Caton-Brown drops out from the side which beat Huddersfield.

Trinity half-back Danny Brough has been named in the squad despite sufering a hip problem last week.

Brough needs five points to go ahead of Paul Deacon into second place, behind Kevin Sinfield, on the list of Super League’s all-time scorers.

Catalans have named a stronger squad than the one beaten at Leeds Rhinos last Sunday with Micky McIlorum, Tony Gigot, Matt Whitley and Kenny Edwards all back in contention, along with Lucas Albert.

Sam Moa (broken arm), Benjamin Jullien (foot injury) and Michael Goudemand drop out.

Catalans Dragons: from Gigot, Broughton, Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Whitley, Da Costa, Albert, Maria, Romano, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Wakefield Trinity: from Arundel, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Gwaze, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).

Kick-off: Today, 5pm (UK).