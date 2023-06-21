Wakefield Trinity release overseas star: ex-NRL man departs by mutual consent

The club today (Wednesday) confirmed winger Jorge Taufua has “agreed a mutual release, which will offer him the chance to secure an opportunity elsewhere”.

A club statement said: “Wakefield Trinity thank Jorge for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

Taufua spent a decade with NRL club Manly Sea Eagles before joining Trinity last July.

Jorge Taufua in action for Trinity agianst Warrington in May. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The 31-year-old suffered a season-ending broken arm after just two appearances in 2022 and leaves Trinity with a record of one try in 14 games.