Wakefield Trinity release overseas star: ex-NRL man departs by mutual consent

Wakefield Trinity have released one of their overseas players.
By Peter Smith
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:37 BST

The club today (Wednesday) confirmed winger Jorge Taufua has “agreed a mutual release, which will offer him the chance to secure an opportunity elsewhere”.

A club statement said: “Wakefield Trinity thank Jorge for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

Taufua spent a decade with NRL club Manly Sea Eagles before joining Trinity last July.

Jorge Taufua in action for Trinity agianst Warrington in May. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.Jorge Taufua in action for Trinity agianst Warrington in May. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Jorge Taufua in action for Trinity agianst Warrington in May. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The 31-year-old suffered a season-ending broken arm after just two appearances in 2022 and leaves Trinity with a record of one try in 14 games.

Wakefield recently re-signed Australian-born forward David Fifita , which meant a player had to be deregistered to make room on their overseas quota.

