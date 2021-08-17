Tom Lineham is tackled by Lee Kershaw during Warrington's defeat at Wakefield last weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Trinity have also signed Warrington Wolves winger Tom Lineham on a deal lasting from 2022 until the the end of 2024.

Hood, 29, scored three tries in five games for Rhinos during the 2012 season and has also played for clubs including Dewsbury Rams, Hunslet, Salford Red Devils, Swinton Lions and Widnes Vikings.

He said: “I’m buzzing, to be honest. I live in Wakefield now, so it is nice to be closer to home.

Liam Hood, second from left, tackles Trinity's Eddie Battye. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“I feel I am probably playing the best rugby of my career at the moment.

“I am 30 in January, so I believe I am coming into my prime now and I am just looking forward to getting there [to Trinity] and ripping in.”

Lineham, 28, began his rugby league career with York City Knights and also played for Hull before joining Warrington in 2016.

“Wakefield is a really tough place to go and the club have some great, skilful players who play a good brand of rugby,” he said.

“That is something that really appealed to me and hopefully I can come in, work with the group, with new players and coaches and constantly continue to develop my game.

“It’s a new challenge and one I am really excited about.”

Trinity have also retained centre Reece Lyne and forward Brad Walker on new contracts.

Lyne, 28, has signed until the end of 2025, with Walker penning a fresh one-year deal.

Lyne, who has been with Trinity since 2013, said: “To be able to continue at Wakefield is really pleasing and I’m extremely excited.

“I have been here nine seasons now and loved every minute of it.

“As a person, and a player, I have evolved massively and I owe the club a great deal for that.”

Walker, 23, joined Trinity from Widnes Vikings last year.

He said: “I’m made up to get this deal over the line.

“I just want as much game time as possible, so I’ve really enjoyed it in recent weeks.

“I just want that to continue and I’ll be working as hard as ever for that to happen.

“I’m delighted to be staying.”