Wakefield Trinity: Recalled Ben Reynolds giving Chris Chester food for thought

AFTER FIVE successive appearances, stand-off Ben Reynolds hopes he has done enough to stay in and around the team when Wakefield Trinity’s injury crisis clears up.

Signed in the off-season, Reynolds was recalled at Easter from a loan spell with Featherstone Rovers following injuries to first-choice playmakers Jacob Miller and Danny Brough.

Wakefield's Danny Brough.

Miller is expected to be available for Saturday’s Betfred Super League revenge mission at bottom club London Broncos, but Reynolds has given a good account of himself and is keen for more top-flight experience.

“I am happy I am playing,” said the 24-year-old who made four Super League appearances for Castleford Tigers in 2013-2014 and 16 with Leigh Centurions, his previous club, two years ago.

“When those [injured] boys are back fit I might still be in, I might not, but I am going to take each game as it comes and hopefully put good performances in and give Chezzy [coach Chris Chester] something to think about.

“Still being young, I want to play Super League week-in, week-out.

“My chance has come and I am happy playing but, if that goes at some point, I will just have to stick in and hopefully get another chance at some point in the future.”

Reynolds admitted he is still developing as a Super League player. He stressed: “Being behind Broughy and Milky [Miller] I am learning every week.

“Those two have got so much experience I can learn from them and watching them play helps me play better.

“I don’t think I have done too bad, I can be better, but that is what I am working on – being better every week and putting that learning into games.”

Wakefield's Jacob Miller.

It is a big challenge for a half-back to come into a team midway through the season, but Reynolds insisted: “The boys help me out a lot, we have got a lot of leaders in this team and combinations come pretty quick. We train together all the time so it fixes itself.”

Reynolds played four games for Featherstone and said that “definitely helped me”.

He noted: “It got me the fitness for these games, but Super League is a different level.

“I enjoyed my time at Featherstone, it was good, I got some games and some consistency and that’s what I needed.”

Trinity lost at London in Super League round one, three months ago and Reynolds reckons they will need to be better this weekend than they were in last Friday’s 26-6 Coral Challenge Cup win over Widnes Vikings.

The Championship side led briefly before half-time and the game was in the balance until Trinity grabbed three tries in the final seven minutes.

“It was always going to be tough, we knew that,” Reynolds said.

“It was our goal to still be in the Cup and we are.

“We have a lot to improve on, we weren’t happy with the performance, but the main thing was the win and on to next week now.”

Though Trinity showed signs of fatigue after a punishing recent schedule, Reynolds added: “We stuck in the game, we didn’t fall away from it. We didn’t play great, but we kept ourselves in the game with good D [defence].

“They challenged us around the middle a lot and our boys stuck to our plan and, at the end of the day, we won the game and we are in the quarter-finals.”