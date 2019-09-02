Wakefield Trinity have “nothing to fear” from Warrington Wolves says Chris Green

ON-LOAN FORWARD Chris Green reckons Wakefield Trinity have nothing to fear ahead of Friday’s crunch game at Warrington Wolves.

Trinity need to win one of their final two Betfred Super League fixtures to be sure of avoiding relegation, but will be effectively safe if bottom club London Broncos – their final opponents – lose at Hull KR on Friday.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester.

The 24-16 home defeat by Wigan Warriors two days ago was Trinity’s 11th in the last 13 rounds, but Green insisted: “We can take plenty of encouragement out of that performance. If we perform like that most games, we will win more than we lose.”

He said: “We just need to take the effort into Friday. We are still in a bit of scrap at the minute and we will be doing all we can to get that win.

“It is another tough game against tough opposition and these are the games you have got to perform in.”

Green predicted: “We have got to match their physicality and their skill set.

“It is a tough challenge, but one we are looking forward to and something we have got to rise to.

“That is what we did against Wigan and the fans really got behind us. We have to try and create that away from home as well and take that into the next two games. Our destiny is in our own hands.”

The Wigan defeat was Green’s second game for Trinity on loan from Hull.

“I have never been in this position at the bottom end of the table,” he said. “I have been lucky enough to win a couple of cups and be challenging at the top, but the pressure is the same at the bottom, if not greater.

“Since I have come in I have just tried to bring a freshness to the team and some energy and tried to lead by example. Hopefully we can get some more confidence back and get rolling again. We have done that the last couple of games and I am enjoying playing here.”

Of his future, he added: “I am off-contract next year and I have got nothing sorted yet. I am still hoping to get that resolved in the next month or so. I am concentrating on playing at Wakefield and then I will take it from there.”