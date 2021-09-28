EKO Trinity in action in the Nigerian rugby league competition. Picture c/o Wakefield Trinity Foundation.

The programme is aimed primarily at over 16s of Nigerian, Polish and Muslim dissent.

Sessions - at Eastmoor Dragons, from 6.30-7.30pm - will begin on Monday, October 4 and run for eight weeks.

The scheme is backed by Trinity’s Turkish international forward Yusuf Aydin.

“I think it is great the foundation is putting on a programme to source and upskill players of all multicultural backgrounds,” he said.

“The game has grown enormously over the last 20 years and to keep the sport fresh, we need the next generation to get involved.

“Offering players of Polish, Nigerian and Muslim origins the opportunity to play the sport is another step in the right direction.”

Since 2019 Wakefield have been represented in the Nigerian domestic competition by EKO Trinity, who compete in their red, white and blue kit.

Ade Adebisi, a former Featherstone Rovers player who founded the EKO team, hailed the new programme.

He said: “What the Foundation is doing to promote the sport to people of all backgrounds across the district is outstanding.

“The power of sport can unite anybody, no matter their ethnicity.”