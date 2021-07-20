Another big feed meal delivery leaves Mobile Rocket Stadium. Picture c/o Wakefield Trinity community foundation.

The foundation, along with partners including Wakefield Council, have been delivering meals three times per week for the last six months from Trinity’s Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue and other hubs.

The initiative followed the success of the 2020 big feed, which delivered more than 1,000 freshly-cooked meals in eight days over the Christmas period.

James Stephenson, who led the project, said: “What we have achieved over the course of the last 14 weeks has been incredible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The way everyone throughout the district has come together to support their

community has been incredible and we are proud to have made a difference.

“Leading this project has been a great experience and one I will take pride in for the rest of my career.”

Maureen Cummings who volunteered with the project, described the work done as “incredible”.