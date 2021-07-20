Wakefield Trinity foundation big feed project closes after delivering 60,000 meals
A project by Wakefield Trinity’s community foundation has closed after delivering more than 30,000 meals to elderly and vulnerable residents in and around the city.
The foundation, along with partners including Wakefield Council, have been delivering meals three times per week for the last six months from Trinity’s Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue and other hubs.
The initiative followed the success of the 2020 big feed, which delivered more than 1,000 freshly-cooked meals in eight days over the Christmas period.
James Stephenson, who led the project, said: “What we have achieved over the course of the last 14 weeks has been incredible.
“The way everyone throughout the district has come together to support their
community has been incredible and we are proud to have made a difference.
“Leading this project has been a great experience and one I will take pride in for the rest of my career.”
Maureen Cummings who volunteered with the project, described the work done as “incredible”.
She said: “Along with their respective partners, the number of people they have supported throughout the district with freshly cooked meals has made a great difference.”