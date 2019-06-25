Wakefield Trinity duo back for crucial showdon with Huddersfield Giants

LONG-TERM CASUALTY Bill Tupou will return to strengthen Wakefield Trinity in Friday’s crucial showdown with Huddersfield Giants.

Tupou, one of the centres in last year’s Betfred Super League Dream Team, has not played since suffering a groin injury during a win over Salford Red Devils in March.

Coach Chris Chester confirmed Tupou and Tyler Randell (concussion) will be available for this week’s game when eighth-placed Trinity aim to break their five-match losing run against the side one place and two points below them.

If results elsewhere went against them, a defeat could leave Trinity just two points off bottom spot by the end of round 20.

“It is a big one,” Chester admitted of the home game in three days’ time. “Teams around us seem to keep winning and ourselves, Castleford and Catalans are on a bit of a losing streak. Teams like London have won a couple, Leeds are playing better and Salford are playing okay at the moment, so it’s an important one for us.”

Despite the scoreline, Chester was encouraged by aspects of his team’s performance in last week’s 30-6 loss at second-placed Warrington Wolves.

“The effort was really good,” reflected the coach.

“I was really pleased with that, but I just think at the moment we are low on confidence and probably trying too hard.

“We are trying things, but they are just not coming off at the moment.”

Chester admitted Trinity made matters hard for themselves with a string of errors when they were chasing the game, but added: “We defended well.

“They stole a try right at the death to make it 30 points, but that didn’t reflect the closeness of the sides.”

Chester has rubbished report Trinity have signed Australian hooker Cameron King from Championship neighbours Featherstone Rovers. They have spoken to the former Parramatta Eels star, who joined Rovers on a one-year deal in the off-season, but Chester said no deal has been done.