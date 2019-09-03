Wakefield Trinity determined to see out Super League campaign on their own terms vows playmaker Kyle Wood

WAKEFIELD TRINITY want to take care of business themselves, hooker Kyle Wood insists.

With two rounds remaining, Trinity are ninth in Betfred Super League, two points ahead of bottom club London Broncos.

Their superior points difference ensures they will be effectively safe from relegation if London lose at another struggling team, Hull KR, on Friday.

But it also means Trinity can secure their survival with a win at third-placed Warrington Wolves the same evening and Wood said that’s how they want to do it.

He stressed: “We have just got to concentrate on ourselves and make sure we put in a good performance this week. We don’t want to leave it to someone else to do it for us.

“We want to be the ones to put it bed for ourselves.”

Trinity, who play host to London in the final round, have won only two of their last 11 league matches.

But recent performances, including a crucial 38-10 win at Hull KR and 24-16 loss to champions Wigan Warriors last weekend, have been positive.

“I think we have had that kind of effort [which will be needed on Friday] for the last few weeks,” Wood said.

“We are definitely going in the right direction. We were a bit unlucky [against Wigan], we were in the game and it could have gone either way.

“We have got confidence in our defence at the moment; we are really putting the effort in there.

“I think, if we keep doing that, we always give ourselves a chance.”

Warrington are battling to regain second spot in the table and to hold on to their place in the top-five. Wood said: “We just have to be in the contest. “Hopefully some of the passes stick and we can get some tries to get ourselves the win.”