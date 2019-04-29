Wakefield Trinity determined to raise the bar, insists Ryan Hampshire

WAKEFIELD TRINITY let themselves down in the 30-14 defeat at top-four rivals Hull, half-back Ryan Hampshire reckons.

Trinity trailed only 14-10 at half-time, but were blown away in the second half.

The defeat left Trinity only two points ahead of sixth-placed Catalans Dragons and Hampshire admitted they fell well short of recent high standards.

“It was tight [in the first half], but then we just never gave ourselves a chance,” he conceded.

“We just kept dropping the ball in the second half. I think our completion rate was 36 per cent, I think we were poor.

“I made my share of mess-ups and it was one of those games where we were poor and it wasn’t really us.”

The below-par effort came just six days after Trinity’s injury-hit side recorded an outstanding home win over Leeds Rhinos. Trinity slipped a place to fourth in the Betfred Super League table, dropping below Hull and Hampshire felt it was a “frustrating” setback – particularly after they had won 32-12 at KCOM Stadium in March.

“We normally go there and turn up well against Hull, but it was their day,” he added.

“It is frustrating, but the good thing is – like after the loss against Castleford – we have a few days and then we can play again.”

Trinity will be aiming to complete a league double when they travel to Huddersfield Giants on Friday, just four weeks after a dramatic 17-16 home win over the same team.

Giants were crushed 50-19 at Warrington Wolves two days ago, but Hampshire predicted: “It will be a big one against Huddersfield.

“I think we’ll get a few players back as well and we’ll be better than what we dished up [on Sunday].”

With Danny Brough and Jacob Miller still on the casualty list Hampshire is likely to continue at half-back this week, having begun the season at full-back.

He reflected: “I think I settled in at full-back really well and it will take me a few games to get into half, but it’s all right and I just want to do a good job for the team.”