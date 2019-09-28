Wakefield Trinity confirm signing of London Broncos full-back Alex Walker

Have your say

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have continued their preparations for the 2020 campaign with the signing of Alex Walker.

The 24-year-old full-back joins Wakefield from London Broncos, who were relegated by Trinity on the final day of the regular Super League season.

Walker is a product of the Broncos' academy system and made his top-flight debut for London in 2014.

He was a regular in the side that earned promotion to Super League in 2018 and played 27 times for London last season.

Walker has also spent time on loan at London Skolars and Hemel Stags and has earned representative honours with Scotland.