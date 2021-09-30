Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the departure of former Castleford Tigers centre Joe Arundel.

Arundel, 30, scored 24 tries and 12 goals in 112 games after joining Trinity from Hull, initially on loan, in 2015.

“Joe has been a model professional while at the club," chief executive Michael Carter said.

Joe Arundel scores the decisive try on Trinity's win over Leeds this season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

"He came in at a difficult time in 2015, but provided an important contribution to survival."

Arundel, who has endured a succession of injuries including an anterior cruciate ligament tear last year, is now out of contract.

Carter added: "He suffered horrendous bad luck with injuries, but always bounced back and performed well when called upon.