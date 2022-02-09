Wakefield Trinity chief Willie Poching having "sleepless" nights ahead of Hull FC opener
WAKEFIELD Trinity’s Willie Poching admits he is having “sleepless” nights over their Betfred Super League opener against Hull FC.
However, fans need not worry - the head coach is simply concerned about who to leave OUT of his side for Sunday’s Belle Vue clash.
Wakefield head into their first fixture with only long-term injuries Bill Tupou, Lee Kershaw and Jack Croft missing meaning Poching has plenty of choice at his disposal.
“It is tricky,” he said.
“It always is. We’ve still got to put some polish on it but the squad of 21 even was difficult.
“Since the end of last season, we’ve been having some tough conversations with some players. You’re letting people down but you just have to be as honest as you can and truthful.
“I think the players appreciate that and that’s what they want.”
New signings Liam Hood, Lee Gaskell, Tom Lineham, Jai Whitbread, Corey Hall, Sadiq Adebiyi, Thomas Minns and John Davetanivalu will all hope to feature but competition is tough throughout.
Asked if he has been sleeping well, Poching said: “Not really!
“The weekend was tough trying to sort out combinations and figure out squads.
“There’s been a couple of tough conversations and there’s a couple more to be had and that will probably cause me a little bit more sleepless (nights).
“But I expected that. It’s part and parcel of the job. Hopefully it sits well with them and I give them a plan of attack to improve and get back in the side.”