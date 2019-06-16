Wakefield Trinity are in a relegation battle - Chris Chester

WAKEFIELD Trinity’s 44-20 defeat at Salford Red Devils has left them facing a relegation battle, fears coach Chris Chester.

Trinity dropped two places to eighth in Betfred Super League after a fifth successive defeat in all competitions.

There’s teams that are playing better than us at the minute that are under us on the table. Chris Chester

They remain only one win outside the top five, but are also just four points clear of the foot of the table.

“We are in a relegation fight now,” admitted Chester, whose side were third on the ladder earlier in the campaign. “That’s how we are looking at it.

“There’s teams that are playing better than us at the minute that are under us on the table.

“I am fairly confident once we get some quality out on the field we will be okay, it’s just getting that quality back out there.”

Chester pulled no punches in assessing his team’s performance at Salford, singling Trinity’s pack out for particular criticism.

He fumed: “Our ball control’s not good enough at the moment and we’ve got players who aren’t playing well enough.

“We’ve got players who are low on confidence and it is having a big effect on the outcome of games.”

Chester could not fault Wakefield’s effort, but added: “We know we are missing a lot of quality, but that’s no excuse for dropped balls on play one and play two.

“Some of our forwards were abysmal, they couldn’t bust their way out of a paper bag, never mind break a tackle.

“Salford were way too good in the ruck area and we just aren’t giving ourselves a chance.

“I think Salford scored four tries on tackle five and that’s not good.

“Collectively we’ve got to be a lot better, staff included.

“There’s some players out there who just aren’t playing well and making an impact if they are coming on the field.

“That’s where we are struggling at the minute.

“We have got to somehow find a win from somewhere and it doesn’t get any easier when we got to Warrington on Friday night.”

Forwards Tyler Randell (concussion) and Danny Kirmind (knee) were both hurt in yesterday’s game, though Trinity are hopeful David Fifita could return this week.

Long-term casualty Bill Tupou is also getting close to full fitness, along with Matty Ashurst and James Batchelor who were injured in last week’s loss to Leeds Rhinos.

Chester reflected: “It’s tough at the minute, but that’s no excuse for that performance “