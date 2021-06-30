Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC games against Salford Red Devils both OFF

Salford Red Devils players line-up ahead of Sunday's game against Leeds Rhinos. (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

Salford who have won just twice all season, were due to host Trinity tomorrow night but advised on Tuesday morning that one of their senior players had returned a positive lateral flow test.

An RFL/Super League statement explained that “more than six other players” would also be required to isolate as close contact and the positive has now been confirmed with a PCR test.

It continued: “The Club has also reported another player with a positive Lateral Flow test this morning, and an additional two members of staff who are symptomatic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a result, the Club have been referred to the Multiple Case Group.

“Under the RFL’s Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid-19 – either through positive tests or as close contacts.

“The clubs will now liaise with the RFL about a possible rearrangement of one or both of the fixtures - although the Betfred Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.”

Leeds Rhinos, who defeated Salford on Sunday and are due to face Leigh Centurions tomorrow, must now wait to see if they are affected by track and trace.