The deal will allow Trinity to field Wigan players in the Championship next season and a Wakefield club statement said: “We see this as potentially very beneficial to both parties.”

It insisted: “It will allow us to access the vast talent bank within the large Warriors first team squad. It will allow young quality players to play for our club on both short and longer term bases.

“For Wigan, with probably the largest squad in Super League, it gives added flexibility to better manage their playing resources and enable first team squad members to gain valuable experience and maintain their necessary fitness levels.”

Wakefield fans and players celebrate during last season's shock home win over Wigan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Trinity coach Daryl Powell welcomed the arrangement. He said: “It will be hugely beneficial to both clubs. We will be able to give great opportunities to some of the best young players in the country, which in turn will give us strength and depth across the whole squad. I’m looking forward to working with [coach] Matty Peat and the whole Wigan club for mutually beneficial gain.”