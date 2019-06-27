VIDEO - Trent Merrin named Leeds Rhinos captain as red tape forces ex-skipper Kallum Watkins to miss out on Headingley farewell

AUSTRALIAN FORWARD Trent Merrin has been installed as Leeds Rhinos’ new captain after club legend Kallum Watkins was denied his Headingley farewell.

Watkins had been due to bow out after Sunday’s clash with Catalans Dragons at Emerald Headingley, but his departure was brought forward and he has already jetted Down Under to link up with his new club Gold Coast Titans.

Trent Merrin

The NRL’s transfer deadline is on Sunday and Watkins could not be signed on by two clubs at the same time. Rhinos’ interim-coach Richard Agar confirmed: “He has played his last game for us, due to the June 30 deadline in the NRL.

“There’s been some behind the scenes bureaucracy and – because of deadlines over the weekend – Kallum will have to be registered by the Gold Coast by Friday evening, Australian time.

“We have had a look at some ways around it, but it is what it is and we will have to cope without Kallum this week.”

Agar added: “It is a big disappointment for us and for Kallum that he’s not able to have one last game at Headingley.

Kallum Watkins. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“Having said that, we totally understand the situation and our overwhelming feelings are we wish him all the best.

“We are very grateful for what he has given to us this season and the last few weeks and I am sure Leeds fans and the club as a whole recognise the importance of his contribution at this club for over 10 years.”

Rhinos have released Watkins from the final two years of his contract.

Originally he planned to stay on until the end of the current campaign, but Leeds allowed him to leave after he was offered a deal by Gold Coast.

Interim Leeds Rhinos coach, Richard Agar.' PIC: Bruce RollinsonJPIMedia

Merrin, who joined Rhinos last autumn from Penrith Panthers, will captain the team on Sunday.

Agar described the former Australia Test forward as “a guy you want to be in the trenches with”.

He said: “He will be a captain who leads by example.

“He has certainly grown in stature within our team.

“When we talked to him about it and asked him to take it on, his instant reply was ‘let’s get this club back to where it belongs’.

“That typifies his attitude and his spirit.”

Merrin has been linked with a quick return to the NRL and spent time away from the club around Easter following a family bereavement.

But Agar stressed: “His commitment, his effort and his professionalism have been second to none.

“His performances are just growing for us at the moment.

“We know he will lead absolutely from the front.”