VIDEO - Starstruck Super League stand-off Robert Lui says he’s living the dream after joining Leeds Rhinos

RECRUIT ROBERT Lui was starstruck the first time he walked into Leeds Rhinos’ Kirkstall training base.

The Australian-born stand-off this week joined Rhinos from Salford Red Devils in a deal which saw Tui Lolohea move the other way.

Robert Lui. PIC: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com

Rhinos’ management hope the 29-year-old former Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys pivot will be the catalyst for a climb away from relegation danger, beginning at home to Catalans Dragons on Sunday.

But Lui is just as excited about linking up with the eight-time Super League champions – and rubbing shoulders with some of his rugby league heroes.

“I’m honoured Leeds have come in for me,” said Lui, who is on loan until the end of this season and will then begin a two-year contract.

“They are a great club and to see all the history and think you can be part of it is incredible. I even got to meet Rob Burrow – he’s one of my favourite players. I watched him when I was younger and to see him there, he lifts your spirits.”

Robert Lui in training at Leeds Rhinos. PIC: Leeds Rhinos RLFC

Lui added: “I’ve liked the way Leeds have played – I’ve always watched them even when I’ve been in Australia, so to come here and be a part of it is amazing. I’ve been a fan of them, having watched them in Grand Finals and I can’t wait to pull the jersey on and represent Leeds on Sunday.

“It’ll be great to make my debut at Headingley. You pinch yourself every time you go to the stadium because there’s a lot of history around there, but I’m here to do a job, to perform on the field. It’ll be great to have the fans on side, hopefully we can get them a win and they can get a song for me.”

Though Lui had been expected to join Hull KR when his Salford contract expires at the end of 2019, he stressed: “I’m happy with how things have worked out, 100 per cent.

“After a few sessions with the boys I’ve fitted in really well. Everything happened so quickly, but we’ve got to look ahead, look forward – and I can’t wait to play.”

Robert Lui in training at Leeds Rhinos. PIC: Leeds Rhinos RLFC

Lui has swapped a possible play-offs campaign for a fight against relegation, but is confident Rhinos will pull away from danger over the next 10 matches.

“My priority is to help Leeds get out of trouble,” he said. “I’ve got a job to do and that’s to perform on the weekend, but I can’t do it by myself.

“It’s going to take the whole team. If I can buy into what we’re building here under our coach and all the guys, then we can climb up the table. All it takes is one or two wins and you’re looking back up at the top.”

Known for his running game, Lui is also a smart passer of the ball and capable of putting in attacking kicks close to the opposition’s line, but asked what he will bring to his new team, he said: “My composure. When it gets real quick, we don’t have to chase a try straight away, we can score later on.

Leeds Rhinos legend, Rob Burrow. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

“All I need to do is get the balls in the corner, turn up in defence and bring some energy out wide and hopefully we’ll get the results.”