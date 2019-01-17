Leeds Rhino's Trent Merrin: 'Goosebumps.'

Video – Leeds Rhinos’ Trent Merrin knows he has big boots to fill at Headingley

ALTHOUGH he is one of Super League’s few ‘marquee’ players, Australian star Trent Merrin admits he got ‘goosebumps’ just walking into Leeds Rhinos’ training ground.

The former Kangaroos loose-forward – one of the competition’s biggest signings – makes his debut in Kallum Watkins’s testimonial against Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

