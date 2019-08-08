VIDEO – Adam Tangata will add ‘toughness and aggression’ to Wakefield Trinity pack says Chris Chester

FRONT-ROW ENFORCER Adam Tangata’s job will be to prevent Wakefield Trinity getting “beaten up” by rival packs, coach Chris Chester says.

Tangata has joined Trinity from Halifax on loan until the end of the season and is set to make his debut in Sunday’s home game against Hull.

Adam Tangata in action for Halifax in the Challenge Cup semi-final.

Wakefield prop Keegan Hirst has gone the other way on a similar deal.

Tangata is the third player Trinity have brought in on loan this week, after Wigan Warriors full-back/winger Morgan Escare and Hull prop Chris Green.

A Cook Island international, Tangata spent four years with Halifax before joining Widnes Vikings at the end of last year.

His time there was cut short by Widnes’ financial problems and he returned to Halifax in April.

Keegan Hirst has joined Halifax on loan.

“He will bring a real toughness to the team,” Chester predicted of his latest recruit.

“I have watched him quite a lot over the last couple of years and we nearly signed him 18 months ago.

“When the option came to bring him in I jumped at the chance.

“He is probably something we’ve been lacking in the middle of the park, somebody who’s got a bit of whack in him, a bit of toughness and aggression.

“I am hoping he can improve the middle of the park for us because we’ve been getting beaten up a little bit over the last four or five weeks in the middle.

“We have been out-muscled.”

Hirst, 31, joined Wakefield from Batley Bulldogs at the end of 2016 and is out of contract this autumn.

Chester stressed: “We all wish him well.

“While we didn’t want to lose any more players, we didn’t want to stand in the way of Keegan getting a deal elsewhere.

“This gives me an opportunity to have a look at Adam over the next five weeks and also give Adam an opportunity to have a look at us and see if he likes what he sees.

“For Keegan, a change is as good as a rest.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. He has been a great signing for us.

“He has played a lot of games for this side, but I just felt – and Keegan felt as well – the time was right for a move.

“He won’t be offered a deal here and that’s the reason we wanted to get him out somewhere, so he can explore his options.

“He has got quite a few options. We couldn’t guarantee him regular first-team footy over the next four or five weeks.

“To bring Adam in, it will work well for both teams.”

Hull will not allow Green to play against them this week, but Chester revealed Escare will be in Trinity’s 17.

He said: “Morgan has been fantastic in training and I am looking forward to seeing him out there on the field.

“Whether he starts on the wing or full-back I am not too sure yet, but it gives me some options.”

Half-back Ben Reynolds, who made six appearances for Trinity earlier this season and also had time on loan at Featherstone Rovers, has rejoined his former club Leigh Centurions on a contract until the end of 2020.