Victorious Dewsbury Rams still have room to improve says Lee Greenwood

THEY ARE off the mark at the second attempt but coach Lee Greenwood says Dewsbury Rams need to keep improving.

Greenwood was not completely happy with Rams’ performance in the 38-24 Betfred Championship win over Swinton Lions, which was his first competitive victory as coach.

Dewsbury's Paul Sykes is congratulated by Lucas Walshaw after scoring a try against Swinton.

He had described it as a must-win game before kick-off and said: “However the win would have come, we would have taken it.

“If it had been a last-minute drop goal, we’d have been happy, it was about getting the two points.

“There were big patches of the game when we were really good and in control but we just sort of forget what’s working for us and fall into a bit of a hole where we’re not in control and that’s when the penalties and mistakes start coming.

“That changes the game and makes it different to how we’d like it. It is a challenge for us to get a bit better than that.

“I know we need to do a lot better than that to pick up enough wins to be where we want to be this season.”

He added: “I wasn’t happy with a lot of it – certainly some of the defensive stuff we need to improve a lot or we are going to concede a lot of points this season and that’s what we don’t want to be about.

“There is a lot of improvement in us. I know we’ve a long way to go to get to where I want to be.”

Rams’ side was strengthened by full-back Luke Hooley, who is on loan from Wakefield Trinity.

“When loan signings become available if you don’t take them they’re going to end up somewhere else, possibly going to a rival,” Greenwood said.

“You’ve got to make that decision whether you think they’re going to improve your team or not and I think Luke will.

“He gives us a recognised full-back. We don’t have a load of people in the squad who can play full-back competently.

“I think Luke will get better, but for his first game in this period with us I thought he was all right and we’ll work with him. I like dual-reg but a loan gives you chance to work with people you bring in and treat them like one of your own.”