Versatile Liam Sutcliffe happy to play in any position for Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos’ ultimate utility-player Liam Sutcliffe has emphasised his willingness to play “anywhere for the team”.

Sutcliffe has started 12 games at stand-off this season and nine in the second-row, booting 54 goals and scoring three tries.

Leeds Rhinos new signing Rhyse Martin.

But in the past eight days Rhinos have signed both a stand-off, Robert Lui and a goal-kicking second-rower, Rhyse Martin.

Sutcliffe can also play at full-back, which – following Tui Lolohea’s move to Salford Red Devils – could be an option if Jack Walker’s injury problems persist and centre.

That makes the 24-year-old Hunslet Warriors product one of the most versatile players in Super League and he stressed he has no problem with that tag as long as he is playing and contributing to the team.

Sutcliffe was back in the second-row for last weekend’s 31-12 win over Catalans Dragons and said: “It was a bit different.

Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

“It is a different kind of fitness in the back-row and you do a lot of tackling.

“It was just getting used to that again.”

Lui is a specialist stand-off and, barring injuries, is set to take that role for the rest of the campaign.

“I’m not too sure,” Sutcliffe said of where he will be playing for the final three months of the season.

“I am just playing it game by game and whatever’s best for the team, I am willing to fill in.”

Martin arrived in England yesterday and will add to competition for places in a squad which is getting close to full-strength.

“It is going to give Rich [Agar, Rhinos’ interim-coach] a few headaches for sure, but that’s what we want,” Sutcliffe insisted.

“He will want a full-strength squad and to have to make tough choices and we will go on the back of that.

“It is just adding to the squad, there’s only nine games left and it’s whoever’s best for the team.

“It is what it is and we will just go from there.”

Martin will be Leeds’ first specialist goal kicker since Kevin Sinfield hung up his rugby league boots after the treble triumph four years ago.

Sutcliffe, who has worked with director of rugby Sinfield on his marksmanship, landed 13 from 13 in a Coral Challenge Cup rout of Workington Town earlier this year and had a 100 per cent record with five kicks last Sunday.

“I don’t mind it,” he said of kicking duties. “I will still practice anyway.

“I’ve been through stages when I’ve not bothered because there’s been a few people in front of me, but other than that I have always practiced.

“It is just whatever happens, you have to think about what’s best for the team.”

Rhinos will be looking to build on the win over Catalans when they visit Castleford Tigers tomorrow.

“We have felt we are getting there in the last few weeks and we have made some improvements,” Sutcliffe said.

“It was great to see another decent performance [last week] and to actually get the result on the back of it as well.”