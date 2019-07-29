‘Ugly’ Dewsbury Rams sitting pretty in the fight for Championship survival says Lee Grenwood

Have your say

BOSS LEE Greenwood is happy to win ugly as his side edge towards Betfred Championship survival.

Rams’ victory in their game in hand at bottom club Rochdale Hornets lifted them two places to 10th in the table.

Paul Sykes. Picture: Tony Johnson.

They are now five points clear of the relegation zone with five games to play and Greenwood admitted: “It wasn’t pretty, but we needed the win.”

He said: “Conditions didn’t help, it rained all game and it was a tricky one.

“We were behind 12-8 at half-time and Rochdale were good value.

“They threw the ball around a bit and both teams were dropping a lot of ball.

Robbie Ward.

“We needed to step it up and, for 20 minutes in the second half, we did. We put our foot on the gas and that was enough.

“For 20 minutes we blew them away, it got to 32-12 with 20 to go and stayed at that.

“The last 20 minutes was scrappy but, by that point, we had won it.”

Dewsbury lost several games from a winning position earlier in their 2019 campaign but fought back to draw with Halifax last week and Greenwood is pleased with their growing resilience.

He added: “They are having a go for each other.

“It wasn’t a brilliant first half but they responded to what was said at half-me and got the job done.

“It is a happier camp when you are winning, or competing.

“When you are getting beaten heavily and it’s done and dusted by half-time it’s quite depressing but when you are competing and your team-mates know you are all getting stuck in, it is a lot happier.”

An injury to Paul Sykes was a concern. Greenwood reported: “He’s done his knee again.

“We’ll have to keep an eye on that but we’re hoping it’s nowhere near as bad as before.”

Hooker Robbie Ward remains on the casualty list with ankle damage.