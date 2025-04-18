Two players score 4/10 one gets 8 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos ratings from 28-6 win v Huddersfield Giants

It was almost a copy of the 28-0 win at Salford Red Devils eight days earlier, Rhinos leading 6-0 after a poor second half, then scoring some good tries in the second period to finish as comfortable victors - though it was a tough watch and they didn’t keep a clean sheet. A painfully slow ruck didn’t help.

Referee Jack Smith could have produced a yellow card early on when Giants’ defence took an age to get off Copper Jenkins after he almost scored, but he didn’t and the visitors stuck to a tactic which worked, for a while. Despite Leeds having most of the possession and territory, the penalty count went six-four in Huddersfield’s favour. Injury-ravaged Giants suffered yet another loss, when former Leeds man Liam Sutcliffe limpted off in the first half.

Rhinos would have scored early when Cooper Jenkins stormed on to a pass from Jake Connor, but he slipped as he tried to round the full-back; then Matt Frawley weaved over on the last, but was held up. Soon after, NRL-bound Morgan Gannon got over the whitewash from Frawley’s pass, but referee Smith didn’t think he got the ball down and video assistant James Vella agreed.

Keenan Palasia thought he had scored, but Lachie Miller’s pass was judged forward and Rhinos got over the the a fourth time in the opening 20 minutes, through Tom Holroyd, but again the Vella went with the on-field decision of no try, for an obstruction in the build up. It was Giants’ turn when Jake Bibby hacked the ball over the Leeds line and Sam Halsall appeared to touch down, but again Smith said no and Vella agreed. By which time most of the assembled throng were probably losing the will to live.

Salvation arrived in the form of Miller who sliced through for a lovely try after 33 minutes, off Harry Newman’s pass following James Bentley’s offload. Smith couldn’t find anything wrong with it and Miller added the two to complete the first half scoring. Watkins received a loud ovation when he stepped on to the field as a Leeds player for the first time since 2019, after 33 minutes. Playing in the middle, he gave Rhinos breathing space six minutes into the second half when he ran a nice line on to Bentley’s pass, beat the first defender and stretched over.

That began a purple patch when Rhinos’ mis-firing attack finally clicked. Eight minutes later, Ash Handley made a terrific catch from Connor’s kick to put the game beyond doubt and the best try was Leeds’ next. James McDonnell played a one-two with Bentley before coming up with a wonderful flick pass to send Connor in.

Ryan Hall crossed off Newman’s pass following good work by Bentley, who was excellent off the bench, to complete Leeds’ try haul with 14 minutes left, before Tom Burgess powered in to deny Rhinos’ a second successive clean sheet. George Flanagan converted.

Earlier, Rhinos’ academy beat Huddersfield Giants - coached by former Leeds forward Darren Fleary - 42-6 in the under-18s curtain-raiser. Leeds scored six tries in the first half - through Wade White and Marcus Qareqare with a brace each, plus Callum Webster and Joe Diskin - to lead 26-0 at half-time. Qareqare completed his hat-trick with a length of the field interception and Harley Thomas - who landed three goals - and Jacob Hardy also crossed. Diskin was sin-binned in the second period. Daniel Shepherd scored Giants’ try, improved by Sam Beety.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Lumb, Connor, Frawley, Holroyd, O’Connor, Jenkins, Bentley, McDonnell, Palasia. Subs Lisone, Gannon, Sinfield, Watkins.

Huddersfield Giants: McGowan, Halsall, Jake Bibby, Sutcliffe, Carr, Gagai, Flanagan, Wilson, Golding, Burgess, Greenwood, Hewitt, Milne. Subs Algar, Sykes, Billington, Jack Bibby.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Attendance: 14,566.

