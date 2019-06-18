Twitchy time for struggling Wakefield Trinity

OFF-COLOUR WAKEFIELD Trinity have to meet fire with fire to get back to winning ways this week, prop Craig Kopczak has warned.

The challenges are not getting any easier for Trinity, who visit Betfred Super League’s second-placed side Warrington Wolves in two days’ time.

It is important for us, we are hurting as well and we need to make sure we are fighting fire with fire. Craig Kopczak

“They will be hurting after their loss at Hull KR,” Kopczak predicted of Friday’s hosts.

“It is important for us, we are hurting as well and we need to make sure we are fighting fire with fire.”

The key for Trinity, according to Kopczak, is to be smarter with ball in hand.

Last Sunday’s 44-20 defeat at Salford Red Devils was Wakefield’s fifth successive loss in league and cup and Kopczak admitted they shot themselves in the foot.

“The effort-base was there, but it was just our smarts,” he reflected.

“We weren’t completing our sets and you can’t afford to do that.”

Kopczak admitted injuries have had a huge bearing on Trinity’s season.

“When you have that continuity it helps, but we’ve got bodies in and out now and it is hard to get that momentum going,” he said.

“We have got some key characters out.

“At the start of the season when they were playing we were flying, but it is starting to show a little bit now.”

Now eighth in the table, Wakefield are only two points behind fifth-placed Castleford Tigers, but just four ahead of bottom club London Broncos.

“It is great from a spectator’s point of view, but as a player everyone’s twitchy at the minute,” Kopczak said of the league ladder.

“It is tight and you can either be in a relegation battle or pushing for the top-five.

“We have just got to stick together as a team and work through these tough times.

“Every team goes through a blip and we are in that at the minute. I think we are starting to get some bodies back now and we just have to turn these losses into wins.

“The effort’s there and we have a never-say-die attitude, but it’s just those smarts and completing sets. If we do that we are going to trouble teams, but (at Salford) we just weren’t good enough and the result showed that.”